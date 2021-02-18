Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 0F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 4.53. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
