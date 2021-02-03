 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

