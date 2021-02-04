 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low 14F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 10.87. 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

