 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Snow ending in the evening followed by clearing overnight. Low around -5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at 0.72. A 2-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News