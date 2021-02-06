Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Snow ending in the evening followed by clearing overnight. Low around -5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at 0.72. A 2-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.