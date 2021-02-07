 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 7.01. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

