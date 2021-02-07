For the drive home in Bloomington: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 7.01. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 2.86. We'll see a …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.49. Today's foreca…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.12. Today's forec…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Plan on a…
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expe…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.57. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 2.69. A 2-degree low is for…
Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled u…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Snow ending in the evening followed by clearing overnight. Low around -5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. C…