Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 3.29. A 10-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
