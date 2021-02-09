Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 8.66. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.