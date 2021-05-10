Frost advisory for Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.

Frost covered various areas across Central Illinois early Monday morning when temperatures fell into the 30s.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday morning may bring with it another bout of frost.

The weather service is predicting a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Monday. Most of the day will have partly sunny skies, with a high near 63 degrees and west winds around 6 mph.

The evening will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees and north northwest winds of 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.