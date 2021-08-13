Gibson City crews reopening roads after Thursday flooding

BRENDAN DENISON
GIBSON CITY — Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after
severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.
A Friday morning Facebook post from the city said all roads are cleared and accessible, except for Pine Street, Ninth Street and the south end of Guthrie Street. State routes leading in and out of town have also reopened.
The city adds a boil order is still in effect for residents until further notice.
City officials also say the American Legion in downtown Gibson City is open for shelter, and GoinPlaces Catering is providing meals for crews, first responders and displaced people.
Gibson Area Hospital says people who were displaced by flooding and no longer have their medications can contact the Gibson Family Pharmacy/Medicine Shoppe at 217-784-8545.
This is a developing story.
