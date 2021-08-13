 Skip to main content
Gibson City flood recovery underway

081421-blm-loc-1gibsoncity

A truck drives through a water-covered road Thursday west of Gibson City on Illinois State Route 9 near County Road 300 East.

 BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
GIBSON CITY — Crews in Gibson City continued recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.

081421-blm-loc-2gibsoncity

An empty sedan sits stranded in flood waters after heavy rains Thursday in Gibson City.

A Friday morning Facebook post from the city said all roads are cleared and accessible, except for Pine Street, Ninth Street and the south end of Guthrie Street. State routes leading in and out of town have also reopened.

The city said aside from the American Red Cross, it's only working with local organizations for assistance.

Gibson City officials also said they're working as efficiently as possible to provide a safe way to dispose of damaged items, and further information on cleanup is still developing. A boil order remains in effect for residents until further notice.

Cathy Beck, acting director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, said Friday she assisted Ford County EMA on Friday with coordinating volunteers and creating reports. McLean County experienced its own wave of severe storms and flooding in late June.

"We are using lessons learned in McLean County to assist Ford County EMA with their response," Beck said, adding that volunteers will be out in Gibson City and Elliot on Saturday and Sunday to complete damage assessments.

081421-blm-loc-3gibsoncity

A building is surrounded by floodwaters Thursday west of Gibson City on Illinois Route 9 at County Road 300 East.

She said McLean, Ford and Iroquois counties are part of a mutual-aid agreement in Region 7 of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
 
Beck also said Team Rubicon, a disaster response team, will be arriving Saturday to determine if they can help.

"We're hoping to get assistance for the community through the Small Business Administration," she said, which could get low-interest long-term loans for businesses, homeowners, renters and nonprofits.
 
Beck encouraged residents to take pictures of any damage, which can be shown to damage assessment teams.
At least 200 Gibson City residents evacuated after flooding

City officials said GoinPlaces Catering provided meals Friday for crews, first responders and displaced people at the American Legion in downtown Gibson City.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley School District Superintendent Jeremy Darnell announced on Facebook that all schools were closed Friday, with the middle school temporarily serving as a shelter. He said the American Red Cross is also facilitating needs for displaced families.

"I am amazed by the outpouring of support and responses by all of our community to rally around each other to secure the most precious asset, our people," Darnell said. "Take care of yourselves, your neighbors, and your families in coming days."

Gibson Area Hospital says people who were displaced by flooding and no longer have their medications can contact the Gibson Family Pharmacy/Medicine Shoppe at 217-784-8545.

The city has planned a special council meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall, where officials will discuss relief effort. 

