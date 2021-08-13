Gibson City flood recovery underway

She said McLean, Ford and Iroquois counties are part of a mutual-aid agreement in Region 7 of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Beck also said Team Rubicon, a disaster response team, will be arriving Saturday to determine if they can help.

"We're hoping to get assistance for the community through the Small Business Administration," she said, which could get low-interest long-term loans for businesses, homeowners, renters and nonprofits.

Beck encouraged residents to take pictures of any damage, which can be shown to damage assessment teams.