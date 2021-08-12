Gibson City residents being evacuated due to flooding

GIBSON CITY — Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.

A representative with the Ford County Sheriff's Office said people were evacuated from homes on North State Street, as well as major intersections along Illinois Route 54 and Route 9.

Illinois State Police District 21 stated in a Facebook post at 2 p.m. Thursday that all state routes entering and leaving Gibson City are closed because of flooded roadways.

The U.S. National Weather Service office in Chicago said in a tweet around 2:45 p.m. that all roads in Gibson City were completely covered in water, adding the flooding was several feet deep in some places. It previously announced that Gibson City Police were asking people to stay at home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The office also urged people to not drive through flooded roads.

"You risk getting your car stuck in floodwaters if you venture out," it added.

The NWS office said Thursday morning that 3 to 4 inches of rain were expected throughout the day in southern Ford County.

Meteorologist Andrew Pritchard said an estimated 5 to 7 inches of rain fell from stationary thunderstorms near Gibson City.

The Lincoln NWS office said around 10 a.m. Thursday that several county roads around 2.5 miles east of Saybrook were nearly impassible because of high water.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0