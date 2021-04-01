Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
