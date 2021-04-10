 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

