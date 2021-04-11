 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News