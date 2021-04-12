 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

