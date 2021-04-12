Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will s…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. W…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 49…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Rain…
Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The…
For the drive home in Bloomington: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Rain. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 deg…