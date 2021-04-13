Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.