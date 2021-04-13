Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. W…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 49…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
For the drive home in Bloomington: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15…
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Rain…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Rain. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 deg…
This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mp…