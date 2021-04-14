Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
