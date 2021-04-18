Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.