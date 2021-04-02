Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.