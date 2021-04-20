Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Bloomington-Normal is expected to get hit with late-season flurries Tuesday, as a frigid weather system stretches across the Midwest.
Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecaste…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expec…
This evening in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington …
For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Bloomington's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. B…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …