Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.