Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.