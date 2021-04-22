Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
