Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.