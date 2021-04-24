 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

