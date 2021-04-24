Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.