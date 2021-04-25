 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

