Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
