Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.