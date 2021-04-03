Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.