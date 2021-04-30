 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

