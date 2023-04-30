Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Bloomington, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Wednesday afternoon storms pelted the LeRoy, Heyworth and Arrowsmith areas, according to initial weather spotting reports.