Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
