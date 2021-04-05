 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

