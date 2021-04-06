 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

