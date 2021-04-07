 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

date 2021-04-07

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

