 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News