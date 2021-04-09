Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
