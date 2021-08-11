Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
