Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.