The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. M…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mode…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partl…
For the drive home in Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gu…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.