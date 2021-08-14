Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bloomington. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday
