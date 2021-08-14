 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bloomington. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gibson City flood recovery underway

Gibson City flood recovery underway

Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News