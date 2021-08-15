 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

