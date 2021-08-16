Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.