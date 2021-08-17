Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.