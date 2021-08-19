Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.