The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.
