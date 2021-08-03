 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

