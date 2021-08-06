 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

