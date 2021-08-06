Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are exp…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds sho…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should b…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can e…
Starting Friday and extending into early next week, ambient temperatures across Coles, Macon and McLean counties could touch the low- to mid-90s and dew points could measure into the low- to mid-70s.
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for hi…