Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.