Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
