Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

