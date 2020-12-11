Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.