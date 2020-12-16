Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.